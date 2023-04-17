Sebec Canoe and Kayak Race set for May 13

Racers will navigate a roughly six-mile wilderness course from Sebec Village Reading Room to Veterans Park in Milo
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILO, Maine (WABI) - The Three Rivers Kiwanis of Milo-Brownville is gearing up to sponsor the ninth annual Sebec Canoe and Kayak Race on Sat. May 13.

Racers will navigate a roughly six-mile wilderness course from Sebec Village Reading Room to Veterans Park in Milo(WABI)

The race starts at 10 a.m. after day-of registration beginning at 8 a.m. at the Sebec Village Reading Room.

From there, racers will navigate a roughly six-mile wilderness course to Veterans Park in Milo.

“There’s a lot of flat water. There are some rapids to negotiate, make no question about that. It is grueling in that regard, but it is amazing how fast some of these people come down through here. In order to win it, they’ve got to be brutally fast and stay right at it. They can’t let up because of all the competition,” said Ken Jay, President, Three Rivers Kiwanis.

Jay expects winners to finish in around 90 minutes.

Prizes include an Old Town kayak, two Onyx rain suits, Zebco and Johnson rod and reel combos, a Carlisle paddle, and a Char-Broil grill.

The race is a part of the 200th anniversary celebration of Milo.

Local sponsors and donations will benefit local and worldwide children’s charities.

