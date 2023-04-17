Penquis Valley graduate competes in Boston Marathon

“I hoped for 2:37 or 2:38, and I did 2:36, so I hit beyond what I wanted.”
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - It was a rainy day for the 127th Boston Marathon.

Kenyan Evans Chebet won his second-straight men’s elite race with an unofficial time of two hours, five minutes, and 54 seconds.

On the women’s elite race side, Kenyan Hellen Obiri won with an unofficial time of two hours, 21 minutes, and 38 seconds.

Meanwhile, Penquis Valley graduate Thomas Harvey was one of the top Maine finishers.

“I hoped for 2:37 or 2:38, and I did 2:36, so I hit beyond what I wanted. There’s nothing like it with a half million people cheering for you. It’s like a professional sports event. It’s crazy,” said Harvey.

It’s his second time in the race, and Harvey will be back.

Thomas shouted out the challenge of Heartbreak Hill, saying a big key to get through it was to run the hill and not feel “completely dead.”

