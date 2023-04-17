Moe’s Original BBQ hosts fundraiser for Basso family

Bryce Basso, 17, passed away Friday from a tragic fall at Acadia.
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The community continues to mourn the loss of a Brewer High School student.

Bryce Basso, 17, passed away Friday from a tragic fall at Acadia.

Moe’s Barbecue on Broadway will be holding a fundraiser until 8 p.m. for the Basso family.

Front of the house team member Brittany Borja said they wanted to give back to the family after this unimaginable situation and without hesitation, the team put an idea together.

“When we heard the news, about Bryce Basso, our first thought was supporting our community,” said Borja. “The first thing that we thought of was to do a fundraiser, 10% of all the sales, whether people will mention it or not, will go towards the family.”

The restaurant also has a jar in the dining room for donations.

“It’s just unimaginable losing a child, and so our first thought was just to help and support the family,” said Borja.

Two of Basso’s classmates went to Moe’s to support the fundraiser by assisting the kitchen crew.

If you’re looking to contribute to the Basso family you can also click the link for their GoFundMe page.

