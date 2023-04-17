Maine pets ‘Unwined’ for charity contest

Avery
Avery(Unwined Skowhegan)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - It may be a dog’s life, but sometimes, our four-legged friends need to kick back and relax, too.

Avery is the winner of Unwined Skowhegan’s spring pet basket contest!

Out of all the photos featuring Pine Tree State pets and Maine drinks, he received the most votes, earning a prize pack full of treats, toys and more - but, that’s not all.

Because Avery received 172 likes, Unwined will donate 172 pounds of pet food to the Somerset Humane Society!

You can check out all the photos on the Unwined-Skowhegan Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Waterville area Alfond Youth and Community Center has begun lifeguard certification
Waterville area Alfond Youth and Community Center has begun lifeguard certification
New information is emerging about a train derailment in Somerset County that sent flames and...
Maine railway reopens 2 days after derailment and fire
A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he lost control of his car while attempting a...
Bangor Car Meets evaluating safety after crash during attempted burnout
Bishop's Store has been a popular stop for gas, food, and general supplies for decades.
Jackman businesses not ready for uptick in customers from derailment assistance