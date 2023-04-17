Maine pets ‘Unwined’ for charity contest

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - It may be a dog’s life, but sometimes, our four-legged friends need to kick back and relax, too.

Avery is the winner of Unwined Skowhegan’s spring pet basket contest!

Out of all the photos featuring Pine Tree State pets and Maine drinks, he received the most votes, earning a prize pack full of treats, toys and more - but, that’s not all.

Because Avery received 172 likes, Unwined will donate 172 pounds of pet food to the Somerset Humane Society!

You can check out all the photos on the Unwined-Skowhegan Facebook page.

