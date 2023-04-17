A Damp & Dreary Start To The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure located over the Great Lakes Region this morning will slowly slide eastward towards New England over the next few days. This will keep our weather unsettled through at least Tuesday night.

As low pressure slowly moves eastward today, it will push a cold front towards the area. We’ll see lot of clouds today with areas of fog and drizzle this morning. As the cold front approaches, showers chances will increase from west to east across the state as we progress through the afternoon with the best chance for most spots being by late afternoon and evening. The combination of clouds, shower chances and an east/southeast wind will keep temperatures from moving much today. Highs will be coolest along the coast due to the onshore breeze keeping highs around 50° while inland areas will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-50s to near 60°. Rain is likely tonight as the cold front moves through the state. The rain will taper to showers from southwest to northeast across the state by, or shortly after, midnight. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s.

Low pressure, at the surface and aloft, will be spinning across Southern Quebec. A disturbance wrapping around the low is forecast to cross the state during the day Tuesday. This will bring us a chance for some scattered showers. It looks like the best chance of showers will be over areas north and west of Bangor from morning through mid-afternoon then the showers will shift eastward across the rest of the state towards late afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s for highs. Drier weather is expected Wednesday as the low slowly pushes to our north. Moisture wrapping around the low will continue to provide us with plenty of clouds and a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out but overall Wednesday looks like a better day. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s, coolest across the north. A ridge of high pressure will build in for Thursday bringing us a brighter day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 50s to near 60°. Clouds will be on the increase Friday as our next weathermaker approaches.

Today: Cloudy skies. Patchy fog & drizzle. Scattered showers especially mid-late afternoon. Highs between 50°-59°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain likely tapering to scattered showers by, or shortly after, midnight. Patchy fog. Lows between 41°-48°. Southeast wind 10-15 MPH becoming south.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely over northern and western locales, a few scattered showers possible elsewhere. Highs between 51°-58°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

