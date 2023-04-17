Cocktails To-Go bill approved by Maine Legistlature

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A method that helped restaurants across the U.S. with sales during the pandemic is one step away from being here to stay in Maine.

Cocktails To-Go has gotten final approval from the Maine Legislature.

The bill is now awaiting Gov. Janet Mills’ signature.

Since the pandemic, 18 states and the District of Columbia enacted laws to keep cocktails-to-go while 14 others have kept the method on a temporary basis.

The distilled spirits industry encourages responsibility while purchasing cocktails-to-go and wants consumers to keep in mind this method is made for consumers to enjoy their cocktails at home.

