Challenger Learning Center holding e-waste event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Earth Day is coming up this weekend, and the Challenger Learning Center is ready to kicks things off!

Monday is the first day for their E-Waste recycling event.

Instead of holding a one day event, residents from any community can drop off their E-Waste through Friday, April 28.

If you have items such as televisions, cell phones, laptops, or computer accessories to get rid of, you take them to the North Coast Services collection warehouse on Emerson Mill Road in Hampden.

As Challenger does not benefit from these recycled materials, they will gratefully accepted donations for this event.

