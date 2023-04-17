Bangor tattoo studio collecting supplies for sexual assault survivors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

A Bangor business is trying to do its part by collecting supplies survivors may need once they step forward.

“We’ve definitely got quite a full bucket but looking for more!” said Red Jennosa, office manager, Diversified Ink.

All month long, Diversified Ink in Bangor is holding a hygiene drive. They’re collecting donations for Rape Response Services to make sure the shelves are stocked when someone is in need.

“When someone experiences sexual violence they often go to their local emergency department and they have the clothes on their back and that’s about it. And after experiencing something so traumatic, something as simple as having a shower and brushing your teeth and putting on some comfy socks can mean the world,” said Emily Jaye, advocate, Rape Response Services.

The idea for a collection started when a community member asked a Diversified artist if the studio could serve as a central location for donations.

The company jumped at the opportunity and decided to throw in an added incentive.

“If you come and bring things in, if you have a tattoo appointment, you’ll get $10 off of your tattoo coming up. I mean, you’re welcome to bring things in if you don’t, but just a little incentive to have people come drop stuff off,” Jennosa said.

“When places like Diversified, which maybe you wouldn’t expect to be so allied with an organization like ours, when these types of places come out in support of survivors that helps them feel more safe in their communities and it helps them feel more comfortable when speaking out,” Jaye said.

Jaye says Rape Response Services goes through these items every day.

Each donation representing more than a bar of soap or a pair of socks. It’s a way of telling survivors, ‘I’m here for you.’

“We love any of those little hotel travel sites, shampoos, conditioners, body soaps, lotions, we love toothbrushes and toothpaste, comfy socks individually wrapped menstrual products, hairbrushes and combs are always really popular. Really anything that you would want in a time like that. Anything to help you feel comfortable,” Jaye said.

“Obviously it’s a good feeling to know that someone out there, even that we don’t know them, we’ll never meet them or anything like that, we can help them go through a time that they will remember in the future as something that helped get them through. So, little things, even if they don’t know who it comes from, still makes a difference,” said Jennosa.

You can drop off donations at Diversified Ink on Washington Street seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Here’s a list of suggested items:

Phone Chargers (new or used)

Hair brushes combs

Hair ties/Scrunchies/Clips

Deodorant

Tissues

Hand sanitizer

Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Shampoo/Conditioner (especially

travel hotel size

Fidgets toys/Worry stones

Wipes

Soap/Body wash

Makeup/Ipsy Bags (for packing supplies)

Lotion

Individually wrapped menstrual products

