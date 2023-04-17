Bangor Car Meets evaluating safety after crash during attempted burnout

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he lost control of his car while attempting a burnout, striking another.

The image below is from the Bangor Car Meet Friday night on State Street.

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he lost control of his car while attempting a burnout, striking another.(Nic Feugill)

Bangor Police say the boy is charged with driving to endanger and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

According to the car club’s Facebook page, there were no injuries.

The group says it will take a hiatus until it can find further ways to ensure safety within the meets and surrounding areas.

The boy has been banned from future meets.

