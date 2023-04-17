Bangor Car Meets evaluating safety after crash during attempted burnout

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he lost control of his car while attempting a burnout, striking another.

The image below is from the Bangor Car Meet Friday night on State Street.

Bangor Police say the boy is charged with driving to endanger and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

According to the car club’s Facebook page, there were no injuries.

The group says it will take a hiatus until it can find further ways to ensure safety within the meets and surrounding areas.

The boy has been banned from future meets.

