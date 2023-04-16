Two minors charged with terrorizing after Waterville school threat
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two juveniles have been arrested after threatening a Waterville School.
Waterville police say a “threat of violence” was sent to students and staff Friday night.
Officials say it was quickly determined that the student who was assigned to that account did not send the message.
Police were able to determine the location from which the messages were sent.
Further investigation led them to identify two juveniles from Waterville.
The two have been charged with terrorizing, a Class D crime.
