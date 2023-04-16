Two minors charged with terrorizing after Waterville school threat

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two juveniles have been arrested after threatening a Waterville School.

Waterville police say a “threat of violence” was sent to students and staff Friday night.

Officials say it was quickly determined that the student who was assigned to that account did not send the message.

Police were able to determine the location from which the messages were sent.

Further investigation led them to identify two juveniles from Waterville.

The two have been charged with terrorizing, a Class D crime.

“Thank you all for your patience and understanding. And thanks to the Waterville Police Department and our technology department for the work they did to resolve this matter quickly. Students, the single most important things you can do to help us keep the school safe is to let someone know, a parent, a teacher, or a police officer, if you see or hear something concerning. Threats of any kind will be taken seriously, so please let us know if and when that kind of behavior is happening.”

“Resolving these cases quickly is critically important as there is nothing more vital than the safety of our schools and children. It is very important for anyone who has identified a threat to the safety of our children to immediately report the threat so it can be investigated to the fullest extent.”

