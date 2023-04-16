Thomas College Hosts Dirty Dog Mud Run

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -

Over six hundred participants made it out to The Dirty Dog Mud Run at Thomas College earlier today.

The event kicked off at 8:45AM and benefited Thomas College’s student recreation.

Participants of all ages faced fifteen obstacles that included mud crawls, jump ropes, monkey bars, and more.

A DJ, Beer tent, and food trucks were all present at the finish line for the muddy finishers and guests.

“There were beams about waist height and you were supposed to climb over them. It was about knee deep in mud. We went under them.” said participant Tyler St. Pierre

Finishers of the 5K were ranked within their respective age groups.

An awards ceremony followed the run at 11 with a kids race beginning after that.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.