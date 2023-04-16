Power outages across multiple towns leave nearly 2,000 in the dark

Maine (WABI) - Power outages have been reported in Old Town, Orono, Newburgh and Southwest Harbor Saturday night.

Around 5:30pm Versant said roughly 1,900 customers were without power.

Versant says crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The cause of the power outage is currently under investigation.

You can view their outage map here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.