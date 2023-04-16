Maine organization saving dogs, helping survivors of sexual assault

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Service Dog Strong, a Maine organization, is helping survivors of sexual assault by pairing them with rescue shelter dogs to help them with their PTSD and other traumas.

“These dogs are actually performing things in order to help you live your life without fear,” said Kristen Stacy, co-founder of Service Dog Strong.

Since 2019, they’ve been pairing rescue dogs with survivors of sexual assault and military sexual trauma who have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We had a woman that was afraid to even go into her own basement because of the trauma she endured. I mean, you can’t even go do your laundry. Those things that seem small to you, they change your life for the better when you feel safe,” she explained. “We’ve been adopting dogs from the Green Ark Animal Shelter. So, we’ve been saving dogs, training them to be service dogs, and we’ve been doing a lot of educating, which wasn’t really the plan. But a lot of people are unaware of the differences between service dogs, emotional support dogs, guide dogs, and therapy dogs.”

Their goal is to match the appropriate dog with each survivor and place them in a 20-week training program together.

There is classroom work, too.

While the training process is hard work, Stacy says the benefits are worth it.

“It’s not a medication. It’s natural. You’re saving a dog, and it’s a tool. You learn how to train your dog on your own,” Stacy said. “It’s not just handing them over this trained medical equipment that they end up being as a service dog. It’s a bond that is really indescribable, and the process they go through during training together creates this therapeutic journey.”

Service Dog Strong is currently training in Scarborough, but the organization is growing.

They’ve had participants as far north as Bangor.

Four years into it, Stacy hopes to expand even farther.

“We’ve been able to host at least four classes. We’re looking to start some more pretty soon,” she said.

So far, she’s been a part of pairing 11 dogs with survivors of sexual assault.

A survivor herself, Stacy says she has a new lease on life thanks in part to her dog, Riggs.

“Who I was when I started the program and who I am now, I have a service dog, but it is almost like I need him less because you’re forced to be vulnerable in this group and take your dog into situations you would never go in without him. You become braver and advocate for yourself,” Stacy said

