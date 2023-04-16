Dreary and gray today, more rain next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A small area of weak low-pressure tracks south of the Gulf of Maine today. For the most part, today will just be cloudy and dreary. The weak low will bring in the chance for some drizzle throughout today, especially closer to the coast as well as some patchy fog throughout the region. Outside of seeing some drizzle we can expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs reach the mid to upper 50′s today, some spots could touch 60.

The cut-off low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will meander eastward into the region on Monday. The approaching low will increase our chance for some rain showers, but the biggest threat of rain will move in Monday night into Tuesday morning with an occluded front. Rain accumulations will be on the lighter side only expect .25″ - .50″. The low will continue to jog eastward and produce some isolated to scattered showers activity Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will also cool off to around average, into the 50′s. We dry out for a brief period on Thursday and Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Then another system will move in from the west bringing another round of showers on Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Cloudy skies with some drizzle, especially closer to the coast. Highs reach the 50′s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with some patchy fog. Lows drop into the upper 30′s and 40′s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM rain showers. Highs reach the 50′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs in the 40s & 50s. Breezy winds.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach the 50′s.

