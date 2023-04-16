Bangor Area Youth Choirs holds fundraiser for NYC tour

All proceeds go towards the youth choir’s upcoming trip to Connecticut and New York City this week.
BAYC
BAYC(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Area Youth Choirs held a “coffee house” style fundraiser Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor.

The local community was invited to hear the choir showcase their talents through group, solo, and duet performances. Silent auction items and baked goods were also offered, with all proceeds going towards the youth choir’s upcoming trip to Connecticut and New York City this week.

“Not only does this give the singers the chance to get out and sing through the music before the show, but also to just kind of share in fellowship with our community who we’re, just again, very, very grateful for,” shares the youth choir’s Artistic Director Molly Webster about Sunday’s event.

Bangor Area Youth Choirs currently is about $400 away from meeting their fundraising goal for the tour. For more information about the group and donating, visit their website.

