University of Maine hosts 13th annual head-shaving event for childhood cancer research

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The sunny weather Saturday set the perfect backdrop for folks going bald for a great cause.

The local community was invited to the University of Maine as over 15 students and faculty went under the electric razor to benefit cancer research.

Put on by Circle K International, All Maine Women, and two on-campus fraternities, each organization raised over $5,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants.

Besides all of the fun from seeing students and faculty go bald, there was also great live local music and food on the grill to enjoy.

“Right now, we have people that didn’t even know what St. Baldrick’s Foundation was before they got here. So now, we’re able to draw them in with the event that we have, and then once they’re here, we ‘re able to talk to them about the cause,” says Circle K International Vice President Lara Chern. “It’s really just overwhelming to be able to see the turnout and how many people are learning about the cause. Because it’s not necessarily about the money we raise but the awareness we raise for the fact that worldwide every two minutes, kids get diagnosed with cancer and one in five of those people don’t make it. So it’s really nice to be able to see people here and supporting that cause.”

For more information on St. Baldrick’s Foundation, find them online.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.