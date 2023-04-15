Oversight Group: Maine DHHS “not unsound” in decisions regarding toddler killed by mother

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The legislature’s government oversight committee (OPEGA) has ruled the Maine Department of Health and Human Services was not unsound in its decisions regarding a Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by his mother in 2021.

Jessica Trefethen was found guilty of the depraved indifference murder of Maddox Williams and will spend 47 years in prison.

The review found legal, practice and staffing issues in the Office of Child and Family Services, including an error by not interviewing the father of Trefethen’s oldest child.

OPEGA called that a “missed opportunity” to learn more about family functioning.

In February, OPEGA cleared DHHS of any wrongdoing in the case of a three-year old Old Town girl who died from exposure to fentanyl in June 2021.

Reports on 2021 infant deaths in Brewer and Milo have yet to be issued.

