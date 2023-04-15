Legislature retains outside group to conduct assessment of Attorney General’s Office

The outside review comes after Aaron Frey announced a relationship with a former employee
The Legislature has hired Deb Whitworth of HR Studio Group to conduct the review after Aaron...
The Legislature has hired Deb Whitworth of HR Studio Group to conduct the review after Aaron Frey apologized for what he called an “error in judgment” for the consensual relationship with a former subordinate.(wabi)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:14 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The state Legislature has hired a third-party group to investigate the attorney general’s recently announced relationship with one of his employees.

The Legislature has hired Deb Whitworth of HR Studio Group to conduct the review after Aaron Frey apologized for what he called an “error in judgment” for the consensual relationship with a former subordinate.

Frey’s office said the person with whom he is involved is now being supervised by another person within the office.

Even after an internal review reportedly found no breach of any state law or office policy, Maine’s Republican leaders called for Democrats to “hold him accountable.”

Whitworth served on the Maine Human Rights Commission for 11 years, having been originally appointed by Gov. Paul LePage and later re-appointed by Gov. Janet Mills.

When Whitworth’s assessment is completed, she will provide the presiding officers of the legislature with a final report. The report is expected by the end of May.

