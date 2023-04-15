Great start to the weekend, clouds and showers Sunday and into the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring another beautiful day for the first half of the weekend, then clouds and some light rain showers move in on Sunday. Saturday, expect sunny skies to start then a mix of sun and clouds by late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as Friday, but we will still be reaching the 60′s some spots may touch the 70′s. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph. High pressure will begin to slip to our east tonight allowing for increased cloud cover and some drizzle possible. Lows tonight will drop into the 30′s and 40′s.

A small area of weak low-pressure forms over the Gulf of Maine Sunday morning. The weak low off the Gulf of Maine will bring in the chance for some light rain showers Sunday morning and afternoon, especially closer to the coast. This will not be a wash out by any means, but it does put a damper on the nice stretch of weather we’ve had over the past week. Outside of seeing some drizzle and light rain we can expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs on Sunday reach the upper 50′s and low 60′s up north with mid to upper 50′s Downeast.

The low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will meander eastward into the region on Monday. The approaching low will increase our chance for some rain showers, but the biggest threat of rain will move in late Monday afternoon into Tuesday, with a cold front. The low will continue to jog eastward and produce some isolated to scattered showers activity Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will also cool off to around average, upper 40′s to lower 50′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs reach between 53-69. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy overnight, drizzle posisble. Overnight lows drop in between 34-47.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with light rain showers, especially closer to the coast. Highs reach the 50′s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers. Highs reach the 50′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs in the 40s & 50s. Breezy winds.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

