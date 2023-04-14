Sunshine & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re in for another fantastic day today with plenty of sunshine and well above average temperatures continuing. Expect mostly sunny skies again and highs in the mid-60s to near 70° for most spots, some low 70s possible again especially south and west of the Bangor area. Slightly cooler air moving into the northern half of the state today will keep northern locales a bit cooler with highs expected to top off in the 50s to low 60s. We’ve got a nice night in the forecast tonight with clear to partly cloudy skies expected and nighttime temps dropping to the 30s to around 40°.

High pressure will provide us with a great start to the weekend. Our Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still be plenty warm especially away from the coast with highs expected to reach the low to mid-60s Saturday afternoon. An east/southeast wind will keep it cooler along the coast Saturday with highs mainly in the mid-50s. A weak area of low pressure is forecast to pass to our south on Sunday. This will bring us a mostly cloudy sky for the second half of our weekend along with the chance for a few showers, mainly over areas closer to the coast. With more clouds in place, temperatures will be noticeably cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50° along the coast and low to mid-50s inland. Low pressure, both at the surface and in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, will be over the Great Lakes Region Sunday. This will push towards the area Monday, giving us a cloudy start to the week along with a good chance of showers for Monday afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s to near 60°. The area of low pressure will cross through the region Tuesday keeping us under the clouds and showers chances for Tuesday as well. Highs on Tuesday will also be in the 50s to near 60°.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 60°-74°, coolest north. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 32°-42°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. A bit cooler with highs between 55°-65°, coolest along the coast. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible mainly over areas closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s, coolest along the coast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers likely. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.