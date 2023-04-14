Road closures during Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is the 56th annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

The city wants to remind drivers there will be some road closures during the race.

Inbound traffic on Broadway will be diverted onto the Finson Road, and outbound traffic will be down to one lane.

Valley Avenue will be closed between the 14th Street Extension and Bruce Street.

If you can’t get to the race in person, we’ve got you covered.

You can watch the race here on WABI TV5 from noon to 2 p.m.

A live stream will also be available on our website.

