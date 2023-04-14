Road closures during Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is the 56th annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

The city wants to remind drivers there will be some road closures during the race.

Inbound traffic on Broadway will be diverted onto the Finson Road, and outbound traffic will be down to one lane.

Valley Avenue will be closed between the 14th Street Extension and Bruce Street.

If you can’t get to the race in person, we’ve got you covered.

You can watch the race here on WABI TV5 from noon to 2 p.m.

A live stream will also be available on our website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Curtis Fogg
Police seek second driver accused in Turner crash that killed grandmother delivering presents
Katahdin Motors
Katahdin Motors celebrates 75th anniversary
Maine man hit, killed while pushing bicycle
Mental Health Day bracelets
‘Positive Action Team’ at Dexter high prioritize mental health
Dexter Town Council
Maine State House recognizes retiring Dexter Scout Master