Retiring Dexter Scout Master honored by State House

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State House recognized a lifetime of local scouting Thursday night at the Dexter Town Council meeting.

Andrew Mitchell was involved with the Boy Scouts of America in his youth.

For the last 21 years, he served in various roles across Dexter’s scout troop, including Scout Master.

Now, he is retiring - leaving behind a legacy of 12 Dexter Eagle Scouts.

Mitchell was surprised with a presentation from State Representative Steve Foster.

Afterwards, the town celebrated his achievement at the VFW Hall.

Although Mitchell says it was a surprise, he said there were some indications that something was up.

”I’m just glad I got the support group that I had. Being a scout master isn’t just a one-person job, there are many other people that are involved. Support the local organizations, if they come knocking on your door tryin to sell you popcorn or whatever. It’s a great program.”

Mitchell says he will continue to serve as president of the Wassookeag Snowmobile Club.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine

Latest News

The road was closed for more than two hours, but has reopened.
One in critical condition after Lamoine crash
File image
Brewer woman faces up to 30 years in prison for fraud charges
Gavel
4 from Penobscot Tribal Nation sue Maine Catholic Diocese for sexual abuse allegations
Fire Safety
With warmer weather, the Maine Forest Service urges safety first against wildfires