Police seek second driver accused in Turner crash that killed grandmother delivering presents

Curtis Fogg
Curtis Fogg(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple charges, including manslaughter, for a crash that killed a 79-year-old woman.

Officials are searching for 34-year-old Curtis R. Fogg of Windham. According to deputies, Fogg told a detective he would turn himself in on his charges, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

The crash involving three vehicles on Route 4 in Turner claimed the life of Carol Ivers of Fayette.

According to investigators, Fogg and Jacob Diaz were racing at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Diaz, who faced a judge last week, passed a semitrailer and crashed into Ivers’ car as she pulled onto Route 4 from Upper Road.

Diaz and a passenger were both thrown from their vehicle and hospitalized for their injuries.

Ivers, who was on her way to deliver Christmas gifts to her granddaughter in Brunswick, died at the scene.

Iver’s granddaughter, Sarah Cholewinski, spoke to Maine’s Total Coverage last week on Diaz’s court appearance. She said she has a mixture of feelings. “I’m happy. I’m sad. I’m elated that they have him, and he can’t do this to anyone else.”

Cholewinski has lobbied for traffic improvements in that area where her grandmother was killed, speaking with both State Senate President Troy Jackson and an engineer for the Maine Department of Transportation.

Cholewinski said they both assured her they are going to make changes on that stretch of road that include adding no passing signs, new stripping and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles an hour.

“If all of these changes on Route 4 can even just save one life, then I feel like we did our job,” Cholewinski said. “It’s worth it to me. Too many people have lost their families on that road, and it hurts, and I’m really, really hoping that this makes a difference,” she said.

Fogg faces the following charges stemming from the crash:

  • Manslaughter
  • Operating After Suspension- Accident with Death
  • Aggravated Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation- 1 Prior
  • Reckless Conduct
  • Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident- Aggravated
  • Motor Vehicle Speeding: 30-plus mph Over Speed Limit

Anyone with information on Fogg is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 207-753-2599.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Payson Nichols prepares for the Boston Marathon
Bangor man prepares to run Boston Marathon
Maine Wildlife Park
Maine Wildlife Park in Gray is open
Bangor Students take break from the classroom for Paw-a-Palooza
Bangor Students take break from the classroom for Paw-a-Palooza
Solectrac Tractor
Bangor Tractor & Equipment has begun selling 100% electric tractors