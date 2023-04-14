Northern Maine Red Cross volunteer deploys to Little Rock for disaster response

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Late last month a series of devastating tornados ripped through the state of Arkansas, including an EF-3 Tornado that ravaged areas of Little Rock.

After seeing national reports about the tornados and hearing the call for assistance, Presque Isle resident Logan Whitsitt volunteered to deploy with the Red Cross to assist with Disaster Relief Team efforts in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Whitsitt has been volunteering with the Red Cross for two years.

“It really struck me as being something that was very, very tragic and I really felt that I needed to do something. The assessment of the damage has been done by a different team and now intake workers like myself will interview the affected population and get them the help that they need,” Whitsitt said.

Whitsitt says he’ll be gone for around two weeks and that folks at home can help the Red Cross by volunteering their time or donating.

For more information about the American Red Cross please visit https://www.redcross.org/

