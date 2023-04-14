Northern Maine Red Cross volunteer deploys to Little Rock for disaster response

Presque Isle Volunteer Deploys to Little Rock
Presque Isle Volunteer Deploys to Little Rock
By WAGM News
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Late last month a series of devastating tornados ripped through the state of Arkansas, including an EF-3 Tornado that ravaged areas of Little Rock.

After seeing national reports about the tornados and hearing the call for assistance, Presque Isle resident Logan Whitsitt volunteered to deploy with the Red Cross to assist with Disaster Relief Team efforts in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Whitsitt has been volunteering with the Red Cross for two years.

“It really struck me as being something that was very, very tragic and I really felt that I needed to do something. The assessment of the damage has been done by a different team and now intake workers like myself will interview the affected population and get them the help that they need,” Whitsitt said.

Whitsitt says he’ll be gone for around two weeks and that folks at home can help the Red Cross by volunteering their time or donating.

For more information about the American Red Cross please visit https://www.redcross.org/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Antron Owens, 28, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking offenses. Investigators with MDEA...
New York man wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Bangor
Police alerted to letters sent to Maine lawmakers’ homes
Maine man hit, killed while pushing bicycle
South Portland Police said they received information that the teen was planning to carry out a...
16-year-old identified as ‘high risk arrest’ that brought police, FBI to South Portland