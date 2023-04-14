New York man wanted on multiple warrants arrested in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants was taken into custody Thursday in Bangor.

Antron Owens, 28, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking offenses.

Investigators with MDEA say Owens was selling crack cocaine out of a Moosehead Boulevard home.

Authorities say as they attempted to take Owens into custody, he got out of his car and ran away from police, throwing out what appeared to be a stolen handgun to the ground.

They say Owens was caught a short time later and was found to be in possession of $2,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Authorities searched the home where Owens had been staying and say they found 65 grams of fentanyl and another handgun.

Owens was wanted on ten outstanding arrest warrants that include Kidnapping and domestic violence aggravated assault, among others.

Owens is being held on $30,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.