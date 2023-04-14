Mild & Sunny Saturday. Cloudy & Showers Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gorgeous Friday evening on the way. Skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures for the first half of the night will be mild. The sea breeze will kick in and will gradually cool off locations along the coast. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s north & east to the low 40s towards the Augusta region. ESE winds 5-10 mph.

By the weekend, the upper-level ridge will move to our east allowing an upper-level low to begin to move in. Highs on Saturday will still be in the 50s & 60s with mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be the chance for some showers along the coast on Sunday.

There will be another low-pressure system that will begin to move into the region Sunday night into Monday bringing more clouds and the chance for rain showers that will last through the middle part of the week. Rainfall totals will be less than 0.25″. Temperatures will also return to near seasonable levels in the upper 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the 20s, 30s & 40s. ESE wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will increase later on in the day. SSE winds 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with evening showers possible along the coast. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs mostly in the 50s

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs in the 40s & 50s. Breezy winds.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

