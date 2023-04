GRAY, Maine (WABI) - The snow has melted and the bears are awake. Why not plan a trip to Maine Wildlife Park in Gray?

The park officially opened for the season Friday.

There you can see things like moose and bear.

They will be open seven days a week, including holidays throughout the spring.

Prices to get in vary by age, but kids under two get in for free.

