Maine Turnpike in Saco back open after crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Turnpike in Saco is back open after a fiery crash late Thursday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the southbound side near exit 36.

State Police were called to two crashes.

Police say an SUV tried to make a last-minute exit, cutting off a flatbed tractor-trailer, hitting the truck, and sending it into the median.

Police say a box truck could not avoid the truck in the median and crashed into it.

Both trucks caught fire.

The drivers were not injured.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

