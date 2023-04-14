Maine teen dies after fall in Acadia National Park

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK , Maine (WABI) - A 17-year-old boy has died after falling near the Otter Cliff area in Acadia National Park Friday.

Park officials say the teen, who was hiking with friends, fell about 25 feet.

Park Rangers along with Bar Harbor police and fire crews responded at 12 p.m. and performed CPR.

The incident has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for investigation.

