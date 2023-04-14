Maine man hit, killed while pushing bicycle

A man was crossing the street in Auburn when he was hit
(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A 20-year-old Auburn man is dead after he was hit by a car in Auburn Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man was pushing his bicycle across Minot Avenue at the intersection with Madison Street just after 3 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV.

The man, whose name was not being released Thursday night, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he died.

Police were still investigating the crash Thursday night and talking with people who saw what happened.

