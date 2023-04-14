Katahdin Motors celebrates 75th anniversary

Katahdin Motors
Katahdin Motors(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A mainstay in Millinocket is celebrating three-quarters of a century in business.

Katahdin Motors is the only new General Motors dealer between Bangor and Presque Isle.

The dealer has a rich history of repeat customers to the tune of 20,000 vehicles sold.

Stepping into Katahdin Motors also serves as a history lesson, from 1960s DeLorean Awards to classic cars in the showroom - including a Chevy Fleetmaster from the company’s first year in business.

Sales Manager Mike Murphy notes a lot has changed in the industry and in town, but the community’s resilience has never wavered.

”We’ve been very blessed,” Murphy said. “We’ve had great customers and a great team of employees. Millinocket isn’t what it used to be, but it’s still home to us, and it’s important to us to provide that service to the community and the greater area.”

Looking ahead, Murphy says it’s a matter of when, not if, that electric cars become more prevalent.

Although the dealer does not sell them now, Murphy says they’ve had discussions and it is likely in their future.

