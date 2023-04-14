Crash closes Buttermilk Road in Lamoine

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - A person is in critical condition after a crash along the Buttermilk Road in Lamoine Thursday night.

State Police tell us a driver struck a pole and is in critical condition.

The Hancock County Regional Communications Center says the road is partially open while responders work on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area so crews can work safely.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

