Central Maine Farm selling compost to raise money

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) - ”Just the greenhouse itself would cost a $1000,” Stasha Baldwin

A farm in Central Maine is fundraising to purchase a greenhouse.

“It is a used greenhouse, and it is from a farmer that passed away many years ago,” Baldwin said.

Wolf Creek Farm is a third-generation grass fed beef farm in Sidney. Manager Stasha Baldwin says they’re one of the few farms in the state that are USDA certified grass fed.

“We have about a hundred head of cattle where we specifically raise cows from day zero to when they are being processed, so we see those cows every single day,” Baldwin said.

“We figured that it would take about 200 five-gallon buckets of compost to sell in order to afford that greenhouse,” Baldwin said.

She says the greenhouse will allow them to do more.

“This would really be a great opportunity to expand our farm so we can get into things like seedlings. It will allow us to produce year-round, and then, we have a hazelnut orchard so that will allow me to cultivate hazelnuts over the winter,” Baldwin said.

The $1,000 is just for the frame and does not include the cost of other parts.

“It is what they call like a high tunnel greenhouse, so it is fairly tall, and if I remember right, it is about a hundred feet long, and I will be able to put it together section by section as we grow.” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says anyone can contact the farm to pick up some compost.

“You can look us up either at Wolf Creek Farms Store LLC, or Wolf Creek Maple, and you can say, “hey, I need some compost,” and let us know if you need a truck load. We do offer delivery. My sister is offering that service, and if you need a couple of five gallon buckets, you can come right over here and pick it up,” Baldwin said.

