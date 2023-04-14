Brewer woman faces up to 30 years in prison for fraud charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Brewer woman faces up to 30 years in prison and up to five years of supervised release for fraud charges.

49-year-old Carol Bragdon pleaded guilty to wire fraud and making false statements to a lending business in federal court in Bangor Thursday.

Court records say Bragdon provided false statements to a residential mortgage lender to obtain a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs backed loan between 2020 and 2021.

She also pleaded guilty to buying guns for a prohibited person who was later arrested.

A federal judge will sentence Bragdon at a later date.

