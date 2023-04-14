Bangor Tractor & Equipment has begun selling 100% electric tractors

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local company says it’s looking toward the future with what it has in stock.

Bangor Tractor & Equipment has begun selling Solectrac Tractors that are 100% electric.

We’re told the battery takes eight hours to charge and can run for around six hours.

It can be plugged into a standard household 120v outlet.

They say the tractors operate just as well as non-electric tractors and can help people save money on the cost of fuel.

“It’s every bit as powerful, and as far as torque goes, electric engines are known for just that. The loader lifts the same as the equivalent diesel machine. It’s equivalent to a 25 horsepower and is every bit all right,” said Sales Manager Brad Olson.

They also say the benefits go beyond the environment, arguing the tractors produce considerably less noise and require less maintenance.

