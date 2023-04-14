Bangor Students take break from the classroom for Paw-a-Palooza

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School students got a break from the classroom to learn in a different way Friday.

The school’s Chick-fil-A Leadership Program spent months organizing Fridays Paw-a-Palooza.

Alongside presentations from various businesses and organizations, there were games and a couple of furry friends running around.

The Palooza was the final event of the school year for the Leadership Academy and looked to help Bangor students learn something in a fun way.

“Pet-a-Palooza is really, we just, we have our community come together and people from our school. The Humane Society is here. And we’re all just coming together to really talk about animals and support our pets, how to take care of them, how to love your pets basically,” said member of the leadership academy Sierra Phillips.

Bangor High School’s Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy is described as a leadership development and community service-based initiative run by Chick-fil-A operators in high schools across the United States.

