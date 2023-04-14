Bangor man prepares to run Boston Marathon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Monday, 182 Mainers will gather in Hopkinton, Massachusetts to take on the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Bangor’s Payson Nichols is among them. He’s run a few marathons before, but there’s just something special about running Boston.

“I started in the COVID year. I did the Maine Marathon and then I did Philadelphia, Chicago,” Nichols said. “It’s an honor to be part of such a prestigious and historic event. Just the amount of history. It’s 10 years after the bombing.”

Not only was qualifying for Boston a major accomplishment, Nichols learned last month he’s part of Wave One.

He’s hoping that early start time will eventually turn into his best finish yet.

“The goal for Boston is to break 2:50:00, or my goal is to break into the top 2,000,” Nichols said.

Nichols says he’s always been an athlete, from college basketball at The University of Maine at Augusta to a stint as a semi-pro soccer player, so the transition to distance running came naturally to him.

He has a leg up on the competition in another way, too.

In 2019 Nichols earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Husson University.

“My passion for science, too, is really helpful. So the study of physical therapy, there were a lot of science courses involved. And distance running, there’s all the facets like maintaining your health, but also nutrition. Rest versus work. And the recovery side of things as well as the training. So, yeah, there’s a lot that goes into it and I’m fascinated by it. I love tweaking different things,” he said.

Despite his career and his training, Nichols says his favorite thing to do is be a husband and father.

He says he runs, in part, for his three daughters to set a good example for them.

They’ll have a front row seat to his latest feat when they travel to cheer him on Monday.

“They’ll be on the hills to help me out. I’ll have some family support at the Newton hills, right before Heartbreak, so that’ll be really, really good,” he said.

