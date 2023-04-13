Sea Dog Brewing closes location in South Portland

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Sea Dog Brewing’s Broadway location in South Portland closed Wednesday.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, the owner says COVID-19 impacted their supply chain and maintaining staff, among other areas, hampering their ability to maintain operations.

”I think people have enjoyed it,” Owner Fred Frosley said. “We’ve enjoyed providing, you know, what the experience has been. It just is, it’s just no lack of a better term bleeding money. It’s a tough, tough decision. And it wasn’t made lightly.”

He says all employees have been offered employment at other locations.

Memberships, gift cards and loyalty points will also be honored.

Sea Dog Brewing still has locations in Bangor, Camden, Topsham, Scarborough, and another restaurant in South Portland.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Poll question
Poll questions and results
2 found dead in Brewer motel
Dustin Gordon, 26, and Ashley LaDuke, 23, both of Prentiss bought the Springfield Fair grounds...
Prentiss couple becomes youngest fair owners in Maine
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning

Latest News

Waterville Planning Board heard preliminary plans for an apartment complex along Front Street
Waterville Planning Board heard preliminary plans for an apartment complex along Front Street
New technology gives Maine heart failure patients more freedom
New technology gives Maine heart failure patients more freedom
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Bangor Habitat store will host ‘Restock the Restore’ on Earth Day
St. Baldrick's Foundation: Children's Cancer Research
UMaine to host head-shaving event to raise funds for childhood cancer research