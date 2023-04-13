Sea Dog Brewing closes location in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Sea Dog Brewing’s Broadway location in South Portland closed Wednesday.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, the owner says COVID-19 impacted their supply chain and maintaining staff, among other areas, hampering their ability to maintain operations.

”I think people have enjoyed it,” Owner Fred Frosley said. “We’ve enjoyed providing, you know, what the experience has been. It just is, it’s just no lack of a better term bleeding money. It’s a tough, tough decision. And it wasn’t made lightly.”

He says all employees have been offered employment at other locations.

Memberships, gift cards and loyalty points will also be honored.

Sea Dog Brewing still has locations in Bangor, Camden, Topsham, Scarborough, and another restaurant in South Portland.

