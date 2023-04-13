Portland officials to remove homeless encampments from Bayside Trail

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland officials will remove homeless encampments along Bayside Trail.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the conditions of the campsite have become unsafe for campers and the general public.

Officials will do outreach prior to the removal to notify people of the plan and connect them to resources.

A removal date has not been set and the process will likely take a few weeks.

This decision comes at the most unfortunate time for those at the encampment as city shelters are all at capacity.

One of the members of the encampment reacted to the city’s approach.

“Look at us. Where else are we going to go? nowhere. I know. it’s sickening.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

