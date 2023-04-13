Police: Belfast man leads authorities on multi-county chase

(WABI) - A Belfast man is expected to face charges after police say he led authorities on a chase through several counties Thursday morning.

According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 6 a.m. reporting a reckless driver.

Police attempted to pull over the vehicle, driven by an unnamed 23-year-old Belfast man, in Swanville, but he failed to stop.

Police deployed a tire deflating device in Belfast that was effective, but they say the driver continued at a slow speed.

State police were eventually able to stop the vehicle in Windsor.

The driver was taken to Waldo County General Hospital for evaluation.

Criminal charges are expected.

