Nokomis regional high hosts college & career fair

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Nokomis High school hosted a college and career fair and invited three other local high schools to join.

Representatives from different colleges and universities came together with local business owners to display countless opportunities that lie ahead for the students.

The students were excited and extended their thanks to the coordinators of the event, because plans change, interests grow and they’re ready for where it’ll take them.

Sophomore Tristen Wing said he’s thankful for the opportunity.

“So our ELO coordinator got all of the local businesses and state businesses out here and we all should take advantage of it as much as we can,” said Wing. “It’s a great opportunity and we should all be very thankful to those ladies that put it on for us.”

Abby Caron is also a sophomore and said the event opened her eyes to new opportunities.

“My favorite part was seeing the college I wanted to go to and just seeing all of the different opportunities,” said Caron. “I never thought that I would enlist in the army, but I saw the army people and I thought that was amazing.”

Students also had the chance to see live demonstrations of work done in the community by CMP or test their skills with the army.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.