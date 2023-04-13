Maple syrup, pancakes, sausage and egg all in ramen?
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - These days there are several new items on the shelves to excite or turnoff your taste buds.
One of the newest additions is the Cup Noodle Breakfast Ramen.
It’s a premium blend of America’s traditional breakfast items, including pancakes and maple syrup.
The TV 5 Morning News team opened a few cups for a taste test on Thursday morning.
See their reactions below.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.