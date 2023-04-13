Lots Of Sun & Warm Friday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to remain in control for the rest of Thursday and all-day Friday.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows ranging from the low 40s over the north to the upper 40s and low 50s along the coast. This will be a nice springboard for our temperatures Friday.

The upper-level ridge will begin to center itself on the northeast by Friday. This will be our warmest day of the extended forecast. Friday will have plenty of sunshine. Widespread 60s with locations along I-95 expected to reach the 70s. The ridge will not be as amplified on Friday, meaning temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than originally expected but still above where they would typically be for this time of year.

By the weekend, the upper-level ridge will move to our east allowing an upper-level low to begin to move in. Highs on Saturday will still be in the 50s & 60s with mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be the chance for some late showers on Sunday.

There will be another low-pressure system that will begin to move into the region Sunday night into Monday bringing more clouds and the chance for rain showers that will last through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will also return to near seasonable levels in the upper 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the 40s and low 50s. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: WARM! Mostly sunny skies. Widespread 60s for highs with some areas along I-95 headed for the 70s. Northerly wind in the morning turning out of the south by the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening showers possible. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs mostly in the 50s

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

