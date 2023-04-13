Limestone residents approve measure to abolish their police department

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - Residents in Limestone approved a measure to abolish their police department.

There was little opposition during the special town meeting held Wednesday night.

Residents also approved a measure to transfer the remainder of the funds in the Police Departments account to the Public Works departments pavement reserve.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police will now provide law enforcement coverage for the town.

