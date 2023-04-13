Governor Mills, Secretary Bellows and more push for Mainers to sign up as organ donors

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - “The last day, that I call the day I was scheduled to die, the miracle happened. A match was found,” said donor recipient Rick Griffin.

In Augusta, legislative leaders and more gathered alongside the New England Donor Services to ask Mainers to sign up to become an organ donor.

Maine has one of the highest sign-up rates for becoming organ donors in the nation.

“Mainers should be proud that 700,000 of us, including myself, are signed up to be organ donors,” said Governor Mills.

“And thank goodness we are in a place like Maine where our friends, family members and neighbors have an abundance of generosity of spirit,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

But they’re asking more people to consider signing up, saying anyone could be a donor.

“What we know about the details of organ and tissue donations is that anyone can sign up to be an organ donor. Anyone can sign it can save a life there is such a need, and you could make that difference. Give someone a few more years with their kids. Or their grandkids,” Bellows added.

Organ donations saved 1,325 lives in New England last year.

In the U.S. over 100,000 patients are on a waitlist.

“Some people are praying this very minute for their own miracle,” said the Governor.

Speakers also noted for those who are organ donors, it’s a way for their legacy to live on.

“It probably is one of the greatest selfless acts or last acts that you can do as a human being is to donate your organs. Your history and your legacy truly can live on in the lives of others. You’re not just giving your organ, you are giving the gift of time,” said Representative Rachel Henderson, of Rumford.

After a proclamation from Governor Mills, April is now known as Organ Donation Month in the State of Maine.

