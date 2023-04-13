Former Brewer athletic trainer pleads guilty to sexually abusing high school student

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former athletic trainer accused of sexually abusing a Brewer High School student pleaded guilty to a trio of charges this week, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The paper reports Benjamin Pushard, 28, pleaded guilty to gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual conduct, and criminal restraint.

In exchange for his guilty plea, a number of other charges were dropped.

The paper cites court records that show the abuse began in April 2015 when the victim was 13 and Pushard was 20.

In a separate civil lawsuit, which is still pending, the victim says the abuse continued into 2017.

The BDN reports Pushard is currently free on $30,000 bail but faces up to 30 years in prison and $50,000 in fines on the gross sexual assault charge alone.

