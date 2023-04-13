Fire at automotive repair garage in Farmington ruled accidental

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A fire that damaged an automotive repair garage in Farmington Wednesday night has been ruled accidental by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

It happened at Phillips Motor Sports on Knowlton Corner Road around 7 p.m.

The Sun Journal reports the owner of the business noticed smoke coming from the building, and when he went to investigate, the garage was full of smoke.

Officials say they were able to knock the fire down quickly.

The newspaper says the tools, equipment, and a car inside were damaged.

