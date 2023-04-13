FBI, South Portland police investigating violent threats leading to ‘high risk arrest’

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - South Portland Police working with the FBI, the District Attorney’s Office, and a regional SWAT team to make an arrest on Elm Street earlier Wednesday night.

The arrest was made around five o’clock.

South Portland Police tell us that the evidence gathered inside the home will result in charges including arson, criminal mischief and theft.

They also say that there were threats made to cause serious harm using specific weapons – leading them to classify it as a high-risk arrest.

Neighbors tell us there was a large police presence and the street was closed for more than an hour.

Officers made the arrest and went inside to search the house.

“I thought they were the army,” Willow Dansbury, a neighbor said. “The way they looked at first. And they were, like, pointing guns at the house. Generally, it’s a safe neighborhood.”

Police say it’s an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

