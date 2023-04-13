Ellsworth’s Jim Newett continuing Boston Marathon career

Monday’s edition will be his 28th-straight race
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth’s Jim Newett is in the Boston Marathon’s Quarter Century Club of runners who have completed at least 25 races in a row.

In fact, Monday’s edition will be his 28th straight.

Newett injured his calf on March 1, and he will need to be walking a portion of the event this year.

He’s going to tough it out to be a part of the Boston Marathon experience once again.

“I get to be in that with Olympians, world champions, the guy up the road running it. Everybody gets to be a part of this celebration,” said Newett.

Monday’s continuous marathon start times begin with men’s wheelchair at 9:02 a.m. all the way up to Wave 4 at 11:15 a.m.

There’s also the military march scheduled for 6 a.m.

