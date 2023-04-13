Dexter boys basketball coach Peter Murray retires after 30 years

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Dexter’s Peter Murray is retiring as boys basketball coach after 30 years as his teaching career winds down too.

The Tigers won Class C North Championships under Murray in 2005 and 2022 (WABI)

Murray cherishes the relationships he’s had with Dexter players, coaches, and families.

He’s proud of the school’s roughly-dozen Sportsmanship Awards, and it’s tough to pick his favorite moment on the bench.

“We’ve been recognized for that as well as being competitive on the court and field. It’s important to me that we do it, and do it right. We have a saying in our basketball program: ‘humble in victory and gracious in defeat.’ Picking a single game is like trying to choose between your children. It’s not an easy task to do,” said Murray.

